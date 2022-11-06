Federal govt suspends CCPO Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Saturday suspended Chief City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, ptv reported.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under the Government of Punjab, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and till further orders.

The Punjab government defied the order of the federal government thrice before it took the initiative to suspend the top cop.