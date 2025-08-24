Federal Govt takes all measures to provide relief to flood victims: Muqam

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, SAFRON, and Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Engineer Amir Muqam, said here Sunday the federal government has taken every possible measures to ease the difficulties of the people in areas affected by natural disasters and floods.

He said rehabilitation of floods victims were a big challenge and emphasized that this is a time to rise above politics and serve humanity.

Speaking to party district officials and newly elected village chairmen after an important meeting at the Muslim League House in Sangota here, the Federal Minister said that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) stands shoulder to shoulder with the people and will utilize all resources for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected areas.

Engr Amir Muqam added that in this hour of difficulty, everyone irrespective of political affiliations must come together and support one another, and it is our collective responsibility to not only help the affected families but also provide them with practical assistance at their doorsteps.

He strongly criticized the claims made by PTI leaders, saying that they have been continuously alleging that the federal organizations has made no contribution in the flood-hit areas, which is entirely false and contrary to facts.

In reality, when the disaster struck, it was the leadership and workers of PML(N) who reached the victims first, overcoming extremely difficult routes to access the flood affected areas.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir personally visited Buner and met the flood victims.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also distributed compensation cheques among flood victims of Buner.

Muqam said priority was given to those areas on the basis of merit, in order to share the grief of the people.

Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam appealed to philanthropists, especially the Government of Punjab, to provide aid for the flood victims. He reminded that the Punjab government has always provided assistance in the past.

He recalled that during the 2010 floods, when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was Chief Minister of Punjab, dozens of trucks filled with relief supplies were sent to KP. He added that records of that aid from the then "Khadim-e-Punjab" (Servant of Punjab) still exist.

He once again appealed to the economically strong Government of Punjab to come forward with assistance.

The Federal Minister also said that the federal government took immediate action to restore electricity, gas, and telecoms services by dispatching emergency teams, who worked day and night to ensure restoration as much as possible.

He emphasized that transparency is being prioritized in the distribution of compensation to victims, and political affiliations will not be considered as a basis for aid.

He clarified that the families of martyrs have already received Rs. 2 million each from the federal government, and those who haven’t received it yet will certainly get it. A clear mechanism is also being developed to compensate the injured and those who suffered other losses.

Engineer Amir Muqam said that this is a time to appreciate practical steps taken, but unfortunately, PTI leaders are only engaging in baseless criticism.

If someone has done good work, they should be praised, and if there are shortcomings, they should be pointed out constructively and not to mislead the public.

He said that they are part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s team, which believes only in hard work, and does not pay heed to mere criticism.

Amir Muqam said that while estimating damages, traders, tenants, and owners should all be taken into account so that no one is treated unfairly.

He also appealed to philanthropists and the general public to help the affected families, preferably through cash donations so that victims can meet their needs immediately.

He encouraged philanthropists to come to the affected areas themselves and distribute cash directly to the victims rather than handing it over to intermediaries.

The core purpose of PML(N)'s politics is public service, and in this difficult time, they will not leave the flood victims alone.

He assured that both federal and provincial governments will remain with the people until complete rehabilitation of the affected areas is achieved, and are working with a spirit of service beyond politics.

On this occasion, the PML(N) Swat district cabinet, officials, and village chairmen were also present. Earlier during the meeting, a detailed review was conducted of the recent flood damages, particularly in Mingora, Swat, and discussions were held on future strategy.

APP/fam