Federal Govt takes lead in citizens complaints resolution, lowest redressal rate in Sindh

The Federal Cabinet was informed that so far 1.173 million users have registered themselves on the PM portal with 1,003k inland users, 103k overseas Pakistanis and 4000 foreigners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal Cabinet was informed that so far 1.173 million users have registered themselves on the PM portal with 1,003k inland users, 103k overseas Pakistanis and 4000 foreigners.

Province-wise data reflects 568k users from Punjab, 284k from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 137k from Sindh, 35,000 from Islamabad, 12,000 from Balochistan, 7,000 from Azad Jammu & Kashmir and 1,000 from Gilgit Baltistan are registered on the Portal, a PM Office press release issued here Wednesday said. The report presented to the Cabinet states that the Federal Government resolved 509,153 complaints out of 553,125 achieving resolution rate of 92%.

In Punjab 392,292 complaints were resolved with 88% redressal rate. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured 87% on the score card by resolving 100,635 out of 116,050 complaints. In Islamabad 9,909 complaints were resolved out of 11,137. Balochistan Government resolved 6166 complaints out of 7,782 securing 79% redressal rate.

The Sindh Government, however, lagged behind all other governments with merely 40% redressal rate and could only resolve 38,268 complaints out of 95,894 received at Pakistan Citizen Portal. While briefing the Cabinet about the number of super escalated complaints, it was informed that out of 37,029 complaints, which were pending since more than 90 days, 84% complaints pertain to the Sindh Government.� The Cabinet was apprised that on the basis of the nature and feedback received from the citizens, various policy initiatives were taken to facilitate the people of the country. These policy initiatives include, among others, enforcement of SOPs (standard operating procedures) for facilitation of persons with missing finger prints, exemption of overseas Pakistanis from withholding tax, payment of outstanding stipends to over 29,000 interns who were hired by the previous government but were not paid their stipend, facilitation of females and persons with disabilities etc.

The Cabinet was informed that on the basis of the complaints, strict action was taken and senior level officers were taken to task for dereliction of duty. It was informed that a director general of the Capital Development Authority was suspended on a complaint filed by a citizen.

In Punjab high-ranking police officers were either suspended or made OSDs (Officers on Special Duty). The Chief Secretary Punjab show-caused two deputy commissioners, warning letters were issued to three deputy commissioners, three assistant commissioners (ACs) were suspended, 20 ACs were issued displeasure letters and explanations were sought from other senior officers of various departments.

Various success stories where the citizens were provided relief were also shared with the Cabinet. These include provision of assistance to the citizens in cases of non-cooperation from government officials and offices, action against high-handedness of police officials, recovery of abductees, blackmailing, taking action against police officials who had colluded with culprits involved in rape of a girl, bringing back of Pakistani citizen who was stuck in Saudi Arabia due to bankruptcy of the company. The Cabinet was informed that efforts were afoot to institutionalize the system and create greater awareness among public about the facility. Efforts were also being made to stop misuse, blackmailing and malafide through implementation of Citizen's Responsibility Index.

The Prime Minister and the Cabinet members appreciated the performance of Pakistan Citizen Portal, and directed that greater awareness should be created about the Portal so that the government could serve the people better and improve governance structure in the country.

The Prime Minister observed that the initiative was taken to reach out to the people of Pakistan and to connect them directly with the government which has the responsibility to serve them, the press release stated.