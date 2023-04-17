UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Takes Lead In Transforming Healthcare System Of Country

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 17, 2023 | 05:37 PM

The measures taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government include the establishment of an autism center in the federal capital, launch of mental health helpline and life-saving CPR training programme, and allowing the prisoners to get medical education reflect a larger commitment to creating a more equitable and modern healthcare system.

In a bid to encourage the philanthropists' contribution to the health sector, the Prime Minister recently inaugurated a 600-bed Indus Hospital in Lahore and urged the philanthropists to come forward and donate generously for alleviation of the sufferings of the poor.

He also inaugurated six-storey and 350-bed Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital in Lahore and expressed the hope that facility would serve the ailing humanity with world class treatment facilities.

To ensure the affordability and accessibility of the medicines for the inflation-stricken people, the government reduced the prices of 20 medicines up to 30 percent in order to give relief to the masses.

The Prime Minister recently launched the "HUMRAAZ "mental health application and integrated helpline 1166 for citizens' mental health and well-being.

The incumbent government launched a PM's National CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) programme for the general public to enable them to become a life-saver.

The government recently established National Autism and Mental Health Centre for children in the federal capital as a first such high quality facility in the country.

The federal government has also directed the Pakistan Medical Commission to make arrangements for the inclusion of young prisoners in the next admission test of medical and dental colleges.

The government is in the process of establishing a Kidney Transplant Centre at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in the federal capital and would also engage the reputed renal and liver transplant surgeons to run the facility.

