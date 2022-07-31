Federal Govt takes lead role in relief operations in KP, Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Following heavy torrential rains and flash floods in different parts of the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, departments of Federal Government have taken a leading role in the rescue and relief operations.

The federal government is providing the much-needed humanitarian assistance including food and non-food items to thousands of flood victims.

Besides provincial departments and Rescue 1122, officials of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Highway Authority (NHA), troops of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Frontier Corps, on Sunday, expedited rescue and rehabilitation operations in the flood hit areas of the country including KP and worst affected Balochistan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a fresh flood update on Sunday said that the troops were busy in rescue and relief efforts apart from providing medical care and opening up communication infrastructure.

As per the situation prevailing in rivers, all the rivers were flowing normal except the Indus that was witnessing a low flood at Attock , Tarbela, Chashma, and Guddu. A low flood at Warsak and medium flood at Nowshera in River Kabul were also recorded.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a maximum 133 mm rain was recorded in Mardan followed by Mohmand (85 mm). After massive rain, dewatering efforts were carried out in Mardan whereas flash floods were reported in local nullahs of Mohmand district.

In Southern Punjab, all hill torrents were flowing normal except some increased flow in Mithawan, Kaha and Sanghar Hill torrents.

According to ISPR, the local commanders visited Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan where relief items were distributed among the flood affectees. The medical camps were also established in both the districts.

In Balochistan's Jhal Magsi, complete connectivity of Gandhawa was restored and there was no isolated area in Gandhawa and its surroundings, while relief activities were underway. The army medical camp treated some 115 patients.

In Khuzdar, M-8 route was still cut off and work on resumption of connectivity was underway.

Moreover, the field medical camp established by CMH Khuzdar and FC in Hafizabad treated some 145 affected people.

In Naseerabad, there was no rain recorded throughout the day and relief activities were underway for the affected people of Babakot and Gandakha.

The forces also distributed ration and cooked food among the flood victims, while field medical camp in Gandakha treated various patients. In Chaman, no rain was recorded and Bab-e-Dosti was fully functional.

Noshki received no rain on Sunday. Meanwhile, relief efforts were underway for the stranded population in the area.

Moreover, cooked meals were served to over 1,000 people. The N-40 was damaged at three places, which was repaired and traffic was resumed subsequently.

The situation in Lasbela was stabilizing as no rain was reported in the area. Around five field medical camps were providing medical care in Naka, Bela, Duddar, Hub and Gadani. The affected N-25 route was opened, while repair work on bridges was underway.

The General Officer Commanding at Gawadar visited Hub and Uthal. Two sorties of MI-17 were conducted and 1,500 kg of ration items were distributed in Hub and Uthal.

Rainfall was reported in entire Kila Saifullah district. In Muslim Bagh, field medical camp was established at Khazina which treated more than 200 patients.

Two mudslides were reported in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) near Sikandarabad at Karakorum Highway (KKH), where the road was opened for one way traffic by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

PMLN KP spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly Ikhtiar Wali told APP that despite official engagements, the prime minister had visited the flood-hit areas of Balochistan, where he personally reviewed rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures.

He said that the prime minister met with the flood affectees in Shambani village of Jhal Magsi, and directed the concerned to establish a medical camp and ensure provision of medicines to the people of the village.

The prime minister ordered the posting of a veterinary doctor for the livestock, and asked the authorities to immediately arrange rations and two boats for the villages and speed up the relief activities, he added.

In line of the prime minister's directions, he said, the chief secretary of Balochistan had immediately sent additional teams for relief activities in the flood affected areas. A medical camp was established, relief goods and medicines were delivered, and a veterinary doctor arrived at the Shambani village, he added.

Ikhtiar said that the federal government would give Rs 1 million each to the families of those who lost their lives during floods. The provincial government would also give Rs 1 million to the bereaved families.

Wali said the federal government would also give Rs 500,000 each for the destroyed houses and Rs 200,000 each for the partially damaged houses.

On the special instructions of Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, the PAF personnel and helicopter fleet were actively engaged in providing humanitarian assistance and support to the stranded people in Balochistan.

The PAF helicopters distributed 4,200 kg ration, containing flour, ghee, sugar, daal and tea in the calamity hit areas, said PAF press release.

Additionally, several families have been evacuated from land locked areas to safer place.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood visited the flood hit areas of Peshawar and directed the authorities concerned to expedite relief and rehabilitation operations.

The minister said that federal government was standing with the flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would continue their efforts till rehabilitation of the last affected person.

Talking to flood victims, the minister said that he came here on the directives of the prime minister to express solidarity with the affectees, and to personally observe the damages. He directed for full support to heirs of those whose lives were claimed by the floods.

He also directed for restoration of the national highways damaged by the floods and postponed his visit to Tank and D. I. Khan today due to bad weather.

Adviser to the prime minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam visited Orakzai district where he reviewed floods and rain damages.

He met with the affected people of the merged districts and assured them of full support.