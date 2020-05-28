Federal govt taking all possible steps to eradicate locusts: Sindh Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said the Federal government was taking all possible steps to eradicate locusts.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders who called on him at the Governor's House here on Thursday, said a spokesperson to the Governor.

They also discussed federally-funded development projects in Sindh, distribution of cash under four categories of Ehsaas Programme, measures taken by the federal government to eradicate locusts and other issues of mutual interest.

Talking to the PTI leaders, the Sindh Governor said that we would not leave the farmers of the province alone in this difficult time.

The Governor Sindh said that the Ehsaas Programme of the Prime Minister was the biggest social programme in the history of the country.

He said that special attention has been paid to ensure transparency in the distribution of funds in all the four categories of Ehsaas Programme.

The Governor Sindh said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was well aware of the development needs of the province of Sindh.

The PTI leaders including Haleem Adil Sheikh, J. Prakash Lohana, Jamal Siddiqui, Agha Arsalan, Saifullah Abro and Jam Farooq were among the members of the delegation.