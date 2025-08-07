Federal Govt Taking Concrete Steps To Promote Tech-based Learning: NA Told
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Farah Naz on Thursday said the Ministry is undertaking concrete, multi-sectoral initiatives to align Pakistan’s education system with rapid technological advancements, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and computer programming.
Responding to a question raised by MNA Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi during the National Assembly session, she said the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has already made courses on artificial intelligence and machine learning mandatory in undergraduate programs from 2023. “We are monitoring progress and will provide feedback on improvements made in public sector institutions,” she added.
She also emphasized that several departments, including HEC, NAVTTC, and FDE, are working together on these initiatives. “If further implementation is required, there is no hesitation from the Ministry,” she assured.
Highlighting disparities, Zahra Fatemi raised concerns about whether these advancements are visible in government schools or only in private institutions. “If real improvement was happening in public schools, parents wouldn’t be forced to send their children to expensive private institutions,” she said, urging the Ministry to clarify which schools have benefited from the reforms.
Dr. Shazia Sobia, through a supplementary question, asked whether any formal nominations or time frames were set for the reforms. She also inquired about the legal status of a private international institute operating on government land under NAVTTC. In response, Farah Naz clarified that the issue was under litigation, with a stay order currently in place, and the Ministry is appointing an acting director general at FB.
On another note, MNA Romina Khurshid Alam drew attention to the financial crisis facing universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly the University of Peshawar, and urged the federal government to consider a one-time special grant. “Despite the post-18th Amendment setup, the federal education ministry must intervene to save historic institutions like Peshawar University,” she stated.
Farah Naz acknowledged the concern, noting that the University of Peshawar had received Rs. 650 million in 2022. She said the request for additional funding would be considered in coordination with the Finance Division.
APP/rzr-szm
Recent Stories
RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..
Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025
Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador
ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership
Korea logs record high current account surplus in June
UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome
UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal govt taking concrete steps to promote tech-based learning: NA told2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan enjoys lowest tariff rates among regional rivals, NA told2 minutes ago
-
National Flag hoisted at District Education office by DC Larkana2 minutes ago
-
Govt adopts multi-dimensional strategy to curb inflation: NA told2 minutes ago
-
Rawat Police unearth gang involved in illegal organ transplantation, save man from kidney removal12 minutes ago
-
Livestock Assets Programme: registration date extended till 14th22 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA University observes Youm-e-Istehsaal22 minutes ago
-
Land owner killed, two other injured critically on land dispute32 minutes ago
-
Three food outlets fined32 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker strongly condemns Mastung blast targeting security forces32 minutes ago
-
Serena enriches hotel services by launching global Prestige Club Programme42 minutes ago
-
Cricket Talent Hunt Program gains momentum as trials kick off52 minutes ago