Federal Govt Taking Measures For Facilitating Pilgrims: Qadri

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 01:20 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Saturday said the government was committed to provide all facilities to Hajj pilgrims and the Hajj flights would be run directly from Quetta to Saudi Arabia.

He expressed these views while addressing a media workshop regarding Hajj 2019 at a local hotel here.

Director Media, Imran Siddique said the ministry of religious affairs had for the first time made arrangements to spread information regarding Hajj through social media.

Later, the minister distributed certificates among media personnel.

