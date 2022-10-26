UrduPoint.com

'Federal Govt Taking Measures For Welfare Of People'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Member Punjab Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N Rana Munawar Ghous on Wednesday said the Federal government was utilizing all possible resources for betterment of the masses and development of the country.

He said Imran Khan's long march would fail as the nation knew that he had an agenda to destabilize the country's economy.

Talking to APP, Rana Munawar said resources would be utilized for the construction of 100-bedhospital and girls and boys colleges in Silanwali tehsil, adding that the PML-N government had always taken solid steps for welfare of the people and development of the country.

