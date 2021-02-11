Federal govt, TLP leaders reach agreement, says Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan says that they will put the demands of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in the parliament.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2021) The Federal government and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) reached consensus on important matter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said that the government team successfully held meeting with the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP).

“We shall raise the points of TLP in the parliament,” said PM Imran Khan in an interview to a local tv channel.

After successful talks with the government, the TLP leaders extended till April 20 the deadline of their next call for long march and protest against the government.

The TLP would take to protest if its demands were not accepted by the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government was the first government which openly talked about honor of the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him.

“Blasphemy is committed under a certain plan in the west,” said the PM, pointing out that they [Westerns] do not know about our ideology and thoughts.

“I also took up this matter at the United Nations Organizations (UNO),” he added.

According to the agreement, the demands of TLP would be enforced with the approval of Parliament.