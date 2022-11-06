UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt To Act Against Violent Activities, Targeting Of Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2022 | 12:05 AM

The federal government on Saturday decided to exercise its authority against arson, besieging of government assets and buildings, violent activities and levelling of baseless allegations against the institutions

During a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here, it was decided that in light of the statement of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), legal action would be taken against Imran Khan and his associates for their statements against the state and institutions.

A committee of legal and constitutional experts was formed for initiating action.

Action would be taken against arson, the siege of the Governor House Punjab, violent protests in different cities.

Legal action would also be taken against the leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for attacks on private properties.

According to the law, action would be taken against all those persons involved in activities against the constitution.

