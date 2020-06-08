UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Govt To Add 1,000 Oxygen Beds At Across Country Hospitals In June: Asad Umer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 02:30 PM

Federal govt to add 1,000 oxygen beds at across country hospitals in June: Asad Umer

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer said the federal government would provide 1,000 oxygen beds to the provinces during June to cope with the fast emerging rush in large city hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer said the Federal government would provide 1,000 oxygen beds to the provinces during June to cope with the fast emerging rush in large city hospitals.

Talking to media persons at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) after chairing a meeting to review COVID-19 situation, he said more beds would be added across the country hospitals during July.

Federal government would also provide required help to the provinces.

He said provinces have been provided 250 ventilators and additional beds last week. A comprehensive incentive package would be finalised soon for healthcare workers.

