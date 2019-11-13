UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Govt To Amend Army Act To Give Right To Appeal To Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 29 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 03:20 PM

Federal govt to amend Army Act to give right to appeal to Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

The government was going to this amendment in compliance of the order of the international court of justice.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2019) In order to comply with the condition of International Court of Justice, the Federal government on Wednesday decided to amend the Army Act to give Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav right to appeal before a civilian court.

According to the sources, the federal government would amend the Army Act--which previously had denied right to appeal to Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. "The governmen would amend the law to give right to appeal to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav," said the sources privy to the development.

In its decision, International Court of Justice had rejected most of the remedies and demands sought by India in Kulbhushan Jadhev case. The India also asked the International Court of Justice to declare null and void the Pakistan military court's decision in which Kalbhushan Jadhev was convicted for spying for India.

However, the International Court of Justice directed Pakistan to provide effective review and reconsideration of his convicion and sentences according to its sown justice system.

On April 11, 2017, a military tribunal sentenced Kulbhushana Jadhav sentenced to death for espionage and fomenting terrorism in Pakistan.

“Indian RAW Agent / Naval officer 41558Z Com­mander Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav alias Hussein Muba­rak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016 through a Counter Intelligence Operation from Mashkel, Balochistan, for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan.

Pakistan army said that the spy was tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and awarded death sentence. The FGCM is the military equivalent of a civilian cri­minal trial and is conducted by a military tribunal.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan Army Mashkel March April 2017 2016 From Government Court Kulbhushan Jadhav

Recent Stories

Mohammad Mohsin aims to become world’s best all- ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.82 a barrel T ..

20 minutes ago

Dozens of Houthi rebels killed in Western Yemen cl ..

23 minutes ago

Economy stabilized; now focus on job creation, enc ..

22 minutes ago

Lakers beat Suns to cement Western Conference lea ..

23 minutes ago

New Zealand's euthanasia bill passes, referendum t ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.