Federal Govt To Be Consulted Before Taking Any Decision On Lockdown: Nasir Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 08:35 PM

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said no new decision had been made so far to tighten or ease the lockdown in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said no new decision had been made so far to tighten or ease the lockdown in the province.

The provincial information minister said the Sindh government was reviewing the situation, adding the Federal government would be consulted before taking any decision regarding the lockdown, according to a news release here on Wednesday.

He said the shopkeepers should open their shops in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Sindh government and take precautions.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the coronavirus was still around and if careless was shown, everybody would suffer. 'It is better that we take all precautionary measures and not leave our homes unnecessarily,' the minister added.

He said people should not listen to rumors, adding whatever decision was made regarding the lockdown would be formally announced.

