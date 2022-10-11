Federal Govt to bear half of educational expenses of Balochistan students studying in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed that half of the educational expenditures of the students of Balochistan, currently studying in the Punjab province on scholarships, would be born by the Federal Government.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said the financial issues of the students from the Balochistan province, who had been getting education in various educational institutions of Punjab, were brought to his knowledge, upon which he issued a directive for their financial support, so that they could pursue their studies without any difficulty.