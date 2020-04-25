Federal govt to bring new NAB Ordinance

(@fidahassanain)

The government has decided to bring new Ordinance as the previous one will expire tomorrow.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2020) The Federal government decided to bring new Ordinance as the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance expired, the sources said here on Saturday.

The sources said that the Ministry of Law and Justice was given the task of making new ordinance as the recently expired ordinance needed validation from the parliament again.

The law ministry, they said, started working on the new ordinance which would be different to the previous one as many sections were being altered in it.

According to details, the old NAB ordinance would expire tomorrow and the NAB Ordinance could not be extended due to non-convening the session of the National Assembly. After which the government and the opposition were consulting on the NAB amendment law.

The committee comprising Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Asad Umar, Babar Awan, Pervez Khattak and Shehzad Akbar would work on the new Ordinance.

The government started the process of drafting a new NAB ordinance and Prime Minister Imran Khan formed a committee on it