Federal govt to conduct free, fair election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir Khan on Thursday said the federal government wanted to hold free and fair elections as no one raised any question of its transparency.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the federal government was formed by the coalition of different political parties and they secured 68% votes, holding a two-third majority and was "true representation".