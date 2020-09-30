, Federal Govt To Establish National Emergency Helpline For Emergency Like Situation , ,

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given two months time to PM Delivery Unit to establish the national help.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2020) The Federal government decided to establish a National Emergency Help Line to provide immediate help to the people in case of any emergency like situation, the sources said on Wednesday.

Following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PM Delivery Unit started work to establish the national emergency help line.

The Prime Minister directed the PM Delivery Unit to establish the national help line in two months’ time.

According to the PM office, entire emergency help line numbers will be linked to the new system. The Latest technology will be used in this system and the cooperation of all the cellular companies will also be sought in this regard.

The National Emergency Help Line will be a toll free number.

The PM office said that legislation will also be carried out in consultation with the provinces to make the system more effective.