Federal Govt To Extend Full Support To KP Flood Victims: Amir Muqam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 07:40 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam here on Saturday met with the families of those who lost their lives in the recent floods in Bishbanr Yakhtangay, Swat.
He expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy with them and offered Fateha for the eternal.peace of souls of the deceased.
A total of eight people lost their lives in this tragic incident, including the son of Anwar Ali, Javed Khan of Makhuzi, the son-in-law of Amir Zaib, Syed Mahabat Ali and his daughter.
Additionally, four daughters of Bahadur Sher also perished in the disaster, a loss that plunged the entire area into deep sorrow.
The federal minister stated that the federal government will take all possible steps for the rehabilitation of the affected families. He assured them they will not be left alone.
Engr Amir Muqam said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was personally monitoring the situation and will soon visit the flood affected areas
He reiterated that flood victims will not be left alone in this hour of difficulty and all possible support to be provided to them.
