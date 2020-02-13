Federal govt to facilitate Hajj pilgrims: Qadri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Wednesday said the federal government under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to provide all facilities to Hajj pilgrims.

Addressing a ceremony of consultative workshop regarding Hajj Policy 2020 here, Noor-ul-Haq said the ministry of religious affairs had established a consultative workshop following Hajj policy in four province for providing better amenities to pilgrims on special directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said he had met with Saudi officials for discussing with them the provision of facilities to Pakistani pilgrims there.

He said the government was striving to address problems of pilgrims, saying that direct Hajj flight would be launched from Quetta just like previous year.

Qadri maintained that measures would be taken to provide better training to pilgrims so that the offering of this important religious obligation could be made more perfect.