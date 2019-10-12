UrduPoint.com
Federal Govt To Finance Cost Of Provision Of Gas And Electricity To FIEDMC

Federal govt to finance cost of provision of gas and electricity to FIEDMC

The federal government will finance the cost ofprovision of gas and electricity besides ensuring uninterrupted supply toall projects of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and ManagementCompany (FIEDMC) including Allama Iqbal Industrial City to boost economicactivities in the country

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) The Federal government will finance the cost ofprovision of gas and electricity besides ensuring uninterrupted supply toall projects of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and ManagementCompany (FIEDMC) including Allama Iqbal Industrial City to boost economicactivities in the country.FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq while talking to a group ofindustrialists and investors here at FIEDMC camp office Saturday said PrimeMinister Imran Khan during a meeting directed the concerned authorities toensure effective collaboration between federal and provincial governmentson early operationalization of special economic zones.He further said the government is committed to offer maximum facilities tooverseas investors and similarly, local manufacturers, industrialists andinvestors would be provided equal opportunities and a level playing field.

He said that the government was well aware of concerns of the businesscommunity and he stressed that there was a dire need to increaseinteraction at all levels.Mian Kashif said that the situation on the economic front was not as bad asbeing portrayed by some quarters, adding that the government was takingappropriate measures to stabilize the economy as it believed that economicrevolution in the country could only be possible through trade promotionand all possible support to export sector was being extended to achieveoptimum growth.

