ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday terming talented youth a "real asset" to Balochistan said the Federal government would work on strengthening their professional capacity.

He said the youth in Balochistan would be given professional training in diverse areas and laptops would be distributed among them.

He was talking to an eight-member delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) from Balochistan led by Jafar Khan Mandokhel. The other delegates included Jamal Shah Kakar, Sardar Yaqoob Nasir, Agha Shah Zeb Durrani, Amir Afzal Mandokhel, Chaudhry Naeem, Naseer Achakzai, and Zaheer Khan.

PM Sharif said the progress of Pakistan was linked with the development of Balochistan.

The government, he said, was working on priority over the development projects in Balochistan under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The meeting discussed the current political situation of the country.

The delegation thanked the PM for allocating special funds for development projects in the budgetary proposals of the fiscal year 2023-24.