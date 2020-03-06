UrduPoint.com
Federal Govt To Help Balochistan To Cope With Coronavirus: Ijaz Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

Federal Govt to help Balochistan to cope with coronavirus: Ijaz Shah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Friday said the Federal Government would fully cooperate with the Balochistan government to cope the coronavirus.

Talking to the media here, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was himself monitoring the situation, and he had directed to provide every assistance, including necessary medical and diagnostic equipment to the Balochistan government to tackle the looming epidemic.

He said some 2,000 Zaireen (pilgrims), who had returned from Iran, were under observation at the Taftan border. A proposal that the respective provincial governments should keep the pilgrims under observation in their jurisdiction was under consideration to reduce the pressure on the Balochistan authorities, he added.

He said the situation of coronavirus was better than other countries of the region.

Both the federal and provincial governments were well aware of their responsibilities and had taken all possible steps to ensure provision of all necessary medical equipment and medicines for the examination of Zaireen at the Pak-Iran border, he added.

He said coronavirus was not spreading due to the people visiting Iran and China. Those who were suffering from cough, nausea and cold should have their medical check-up as a precautionary measure, he advised.

The minister said the media should also play their due role for creating awareness among the people against the coronavirus and the preventive measures.

To a question, Ijaz Shah said the Federal Government had not made any promise to Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He said the law and order situation in the country had improved in Pakistan, which was now known as a peace zone all over the world. Peace, he added, was also restored in Balochistan due to positive policies of the federal and provincial governments. The recent terror incidents were last desperate acts of terrorists as business activities had also improved in Balochistan, he added

