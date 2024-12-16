Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today

(@Abdulla99267510)

National Digital Commission and a Digital Authority will be set up under new bill in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2024) The Federal government is all set to introduce the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in the National Assembly to establish National Digital Commission and a Digital Authority.

Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima would present the bill.

Talking about the bill, the minister acknowledged the slow internet speeds in Pakistan. She stated that the implementation of the fiberization policy and the introduction of 5G technology would improve internet services.

Shaza also highlighted that the Prime Minister had formed a National Digital Commission under his leadership to develop a five-year action plan.

Shaza Fatima expressed optimism that the bill would be approved soon, paving the way for the creation of the National Digital Commission.

The commission, she said, would be chaired by the Prime Minister, and the opposition is expected to support the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024.

“A Digital Authority will also be established under the commission, which aims to improve internet speeds in the coming years,” said the minister.

She also announced that the 5G spectrum auction is scheduled for April and the efforts are underway to enhance 4g services. Addressing cyber-security challenges, she noted that Pakistan faced daily cyber attacks and emphasized the importance of focusing on cyber security and data protection.

“We are committed to fulfilling this responsibility,” she added.