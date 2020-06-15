(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal government will launch three new projects in Balochistan to ensure smooth supply of water to its dwellers.

"In addition to the ongoing projects, the government will initiate three more projects with the cost of Rs 2,530 million to address water shortage in the province, said the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

According to the budget document, the government has allocated Rs 2,000 million to carry out the expansion of Kachhi Canal Project, which would eventually overcome the shortfall of water especially in the harvesting season at district Dera Bugti.

An amount of Rs 22,921 million was the estimated cost of the said project.

Initially, the federal government has earmarked Rs 500 million for the construction of multiple dams in Balochistan. In the PSDP, Rs 13512.725 million is an estimated cost for fifth package of the construction of 100 Dams.

The government has allocated Rs 30 million to start construction work on Delay Action Dam at Zarkhune District Quetta for which a cost of Rs 100 million was estimated in the PSDP 2020-21.