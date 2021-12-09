Federal govt to launches more projects in Karachi: Haleem Adil

Leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday said the federal government would launch more projects for the welfare and the development of the Karachi City

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday said the Federal government would launch more projects for the welfare and the development of the Karachi City.

Talking to a news channel, he said that Green Line bus project would bring revolution in the lives of the metropolis.

The services of Green Line would be started from December 25, he said and added that the bus project, which was launched during the era of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has suffered several hiccups over the years since its groundbreaking.

Envisaged and executed in February 2016, the project was originally estimated to get completed within a year with an estimated cost of Rs 16.85 bn funded by the federal government.

Haleem strongly criticized the act of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal for the self inauguration of the project, saying, now the credit goes to the Prime Minster Imran Khan who had took the serious steps for the completion of this delayed project.