Federal govt to make final decision about lockdown today

Federal Cabinet will hold meeting to discuss the situation arising out of Coronavirus and will decide the fate of lock down in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will decide the fate of lockdowns and restrictions to control spread of Coronavirus in the country today.

He will chair the meeting of the Federal cabinet and will discuss the situation arising out of Coronavirus across the country. The federal cabinet will also discuss many other important matters beside the outbreak.

Last week, the federal government delayed its decision till Tuesday (today) whether to extend the nationwide lockdown or not, as the number of the novel coronavirus cases surpassed 5000 in the country.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the issue of lockdown was discussed and it was decided to have another meeting on Tuesday.

The government had enforced a lockdown until April 14 to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Punjab has already extended till April 21 lockdown to control spread of Coronavirus. All the shops and markets are closed. Small eateries are allowed to sell the eatables to the citizens but no sitting arrangements and gatherings are allowed in all cities of the province to control spread of Coronavirus.

Sindh government, however, had said that they would ease restriction after April 14 in Karachi and other cities but made it clear that gatherings would not be allowed anywhere.