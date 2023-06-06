UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt To Present People Friendly Budget: Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Federal govt to present people friendly budget: Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Tuesday hinted at more relief for the masses in the upcoming Federal government budget saying it would meet the people's expectations.

Talking to media persons here at Governor House, the governor said that he has held important meetings with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and informed him about the financial issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The governor said that funds for BRT would be released soon.

Due to the government's successful policies, he said the significant decrease in prices of daily commodities including ghee has been witnessed in the open market.

The governor said that the business community was supporting the government's austerity measures and economic policies and wanted to end unnecessary expenditures of government organizations for the stability of the economy.

He said Pakistan has all resources and we need to work hard tirelessly in our respective professions to make it economically developed and prosperous.

He said elections would be definitely held and people would know once its date was announced.

