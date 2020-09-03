Federal govt to provide loans to flood victims: Lal Chand

Senior Leader, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lal Chand Thursday said that the federal government was planning to provide loans on easy terms and conditions to the people of more rain affected areas of the country as flooding have caused widespread damage, specifically in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Senior Leader, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lal Chand Thursday said that the Federal government was planning to provide loans on easy terms and conditions to the people of more rain affected areas of the country as flooding have caused widespread damage, specifically in Sindh.

Talking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair program, he said the situation in lower Sindh is worse that clearly indicates the incapability and lack of planning of the provincial government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a visit to Karachi on Friday and will announce a corporate package for the rain-hit city.

PPP government should also cooperate with the federal government to devise a permanent solution to overcome such situation in future, he urged.

He further said the federal organizations including NDMA, Rangers and Pakistan Army are already providing relief to the people of the province.

Over 200,000 people in my constituency are on roads as their homes have been destroyed in flood but the provincial government is unable to provide them food and other basic necessities, he explained the situation.