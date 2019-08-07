Federal govt to provide Rs900mln for launching of Poultry & lambs fattening schemes

Director General of Livestock & Dairy Development Department Balochistan Dr.Ghulam Hussain Jaffar here on Wednesday said two projects including Rural Poultry and Goat's kids and lambs fattening schemes would be started in Balochistan under federal government which is positive step for the development of livestock

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General of Livestock & Dairy Development Department Balochistan Dr.Ghulam Hussain Jaffar here on Wednesday said two projects including Rural Poultry and Goat's kids and lambs fattening schemes would be started in Balochistan under Federal government which is positive step for the development of livestock.

Taking to APP,he said in this context, federal government would provide Rs 900 million to Balochistan Livestock for starting of these projects, adding we were going to initiate project of Rural Poultry under Prime Minister Imran Khan's poultry scheme across the province.

Mr, Ghulam Hussain Jaffar said poultry would give to women folk including widow women in remote areas of Balochistan in order to start their business at small level to earn for their families which is also important of Livestock sector progress at district level.

He said poverty would be reduced from starting of PM's poultry scheme and kid and lambs fattening project in Balochistan.

"Farmers will provide feeds for goat's kid and lambs fattening to ensure enhancing new generation of cattle through better health", he said, adding such measures would be improved development of Livestock department in Balochistan.

He said federal and provincial government was paying special attention to develop Livestock sector because 70 percent people rely on Livestock segment in province.

Ghulam Hussain stated funds have been allocated in provincial budget 2019-20 for provision of training and awareness campaign to farmers and common people in each district of province in order to ensure protection of cattle and poultry in province.

He said training and awareness campaign were important for growth of the Livestock sector,how to save life of cattle and poultry according to latest system.The provision of latest training to farmers and shepherds would be started in first time history of province under cooperation of federal and provincial government,He added.

"Potential steps are being taken to utilize all available resources in proper way to promote Livestock sector, so that people would come towards to Livestock division for investments which would enhance national economy including province", he said, saying that Livestock would be uplifted through investments of business men and farmers.

DG Livestock said about 150 veterinary doctors would be recruited after approval of provincial government through Balochistan Public Service Commission to meet shortage of veterinary doctors in Livestock department for ensuring cattle's health in province.

Replying to a question, he said 45 percent camels have in Balochistan throughout of country and concert steps were underway to ensure protection of camels and to enhance their generation of camels, adding most of camels were existing in Chaghi, Dalbandin, Washuk, Kharan and Nushki districts of province.

He also appreciated efforts of Livestock team and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for saving cattle in respective areas of Balochistan during experienced of drought.