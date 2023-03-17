UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt To Remove Concerns Of AJK Regarding Census: Kaira

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Federal govt to remove concerns of AJK regarding census: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the Federal government would make every effort to remove the concerns of the government and the people of Azad Kashmir regarding the ongoing census in AJK.

He was presiding over a meeting of the committee constituted by the Speaker of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly, said a press release issued here Friday. The meeting was also attended by Azad Kashmir Law Minister Faheem Rabbani, Members of Legislative Assembly Ahmad Raza Qadri, Ali Khan, Faisal Rathore and high officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior and Bureau of Statistics.

The Advisor said that the region of Azad Kashmir is of utmost importance for Pakistan and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

He said that all matters of Azad Kashmir should be resolved on a priority basis.

Azad Kashmir Minister Law Faheem Rabbani and other members of the committee informed the participants of the meeting about their concerns regarding citizenship, language and residence in the ongoing census in Azad Kashmir and said that Azad Kashmir would be affected by the ambiguity and reservations in the ongoing census in Azad Kashmir.

The Chief Station of the Statistical Institute informed about the technical and administrative situation and mandate related to the ongoing census in Azad Kashmir.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Law Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira Azad Jammu And Kashmir Citizenship All Government

Recent Stories

DEWA adds 26 local, international awards, sets wor ..

DEWA adds 26 local, international awards, sets world record in 2022

10 minutes ago
 Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Educa ..

Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Education sign cooperation agreemen ..

25 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Herita ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Mleiha

40 minutes ago
 UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolutions ..

UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolutions on Afghanistan coordinated by ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in ene ..

UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in energy and climate action fields

3 hours ago
 9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives ..

9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management gradua ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.