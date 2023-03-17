Federal govt to remove concerns of AJK regarding census: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the Federal government would make every effort to remove the concerns of the government and the people of Azad Kashmir regarding the ongoing census in AJK.

He was presiding over a meeting of the committee constituted by the Speaker of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly, said a press release issued here Friday. The meeting was also attended by Azad Kashmir Law Minister Faheem Rabbani, Members of Legislative Assembly Ahmad Raza Qadri, Ali Khan, Faisal Rathore and high officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior and Bureau of Statistics.

The Advisor said that the region of Azad Kashmir is of utmost importance for Pakistan and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

He said that all matters of Azad Kashmir should be resolved on a priority basis.

Azad Kashmir Minister Law Faheem Rabbani and other members of the committee informed the participants of the meeting about their concerns regarding citizenship, language and residence in the ongoing census in Azad Kashmir and said that Azad Kashmir would be affected by the ambiguity and reservations in the ongoing census in Azad Kashmir.

The Chief Station of the Statistical Institute informed about the technical and administrative situation and mandate related to the ongoing census in Azad Kashmir.