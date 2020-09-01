UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Govt To Resolve Basic Problems Of Karachi: Nusrat Wahid

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:54 PM

Federal Govt to resolve basic problems of Karachi: Nusrat Wahid

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid on Tuesday said that the federal government would now resolve the basic problems of Karachi because the provincial government has turned Karachi into Mohenjo-Daro, despite the issuance of funds of billions of rupees neither the sewerage system nor the nullahs of the city were cleaned in-time and as a result the city is inundated with rain water

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid on Tuesday said that the Federal government would now resolve the basic problems of Karachi because the provincial government has turned Karachi into Mohenjo-Daro, despite the issuance of funds of billions of rupees neither the sewerage system nor the nullahs of the city were cleaned in-time and as a result the city is inundated with rain water.

In a statement, She said the worst policy and negligence of former Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah have pushed Karachi into dark-age era, all the roads of the city are damaged and the infrastructure has badly destroyed which is condemnable.

Nusrat Wahid demanded that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should take a strict action against the misuse of billions of rupees local bodies funds and alleged corruption. She said that there was no possibility of development of the city until the corrupt system and corrupt elements were not eliminated.

Nusrat Wahid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was annoyed over the condition of the city, particularly the worst conditions which appeared after rain.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Water Murad Ali Shah All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Invest in Israel set ..

11 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises pea ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo takes the taste of Pakistani man ..

33 minutes ago

Asim Bajwa will clear his position in one or two d ..

39 minutes ago

Sharjah, Delhi explore collaboration in key sector ..

41 minutes ago

DEWA reviews progress on SWRO-based desalination p ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.