Federal Govt to resolve basic problems of Karachi: Nusrat Wahid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid on Tuesday said that the Federal government would now resolve the basic problems of Karachi because the provincial government has turned Karachi into Mohenjo-Daro, despite the issuance of funds of billions of rupees neither the sewerage system nor the nullahs of the city were cleaned in-time and as a result the city is inundated with rain water.

In a statement, She said the worst policy and negligence of former Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah have pushed Karachi into dark-age era, all the roads of the city are damaged and the infrastructure has badly destroyed which is condemnable.

Nusrat Wahid demanded that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should take a strict action against the misuse of billions of rupees local bodies funds and alleged corruption. She said that there was no possibility of development of the city until the corrupt system and corrupt elements were not eliminated.

Nusrat Wahid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was annoyed over the condition of the city, particularly the worst conditions which appeared after rain.