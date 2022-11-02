UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt To 'surprise' Imran Khan, Says Javed Latif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 02, 2022 | 01:52 PM

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

Ahsan Iqbal says the next general elections will be held next year on Oct 13.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2022) Federal Minister Javed Latif on Wednesday said that the PML-N led government was aware of the planning done by PTI chief Imran Khan around Islamabad, adding that the Centre would give a “surprise” to the former prime minister when he reaches Islamabad.

“We are aware from where you are getting funding. We will catch you with a big theft,” said Latif while talking to reporters.

He said that mobs would not be allowed a “face saving”.

“If we speak to the mob today then ways will be open for the future as well. Blackmailing will not force the state to hold talks,” said Latif, adding that talks were held under the ambit of the Constitution with the national leadership an dparite not with mobs.

“There are not talks happening through backchannel with Imran Khan nor will there be one,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the next elections would be held on Oct 13, 2022.

The Planning Minister mentioned the date in response to a Tweet by PTI leader Pervez Khattak they were holding long march for a date of fresh elections.

"13 October, 2023," tweeted Iqbal.

It may be mentioned here that Imran Khan is leading long march towards Islamabad, with the main demand of early free and fair election.

More Stories From Pakistan

