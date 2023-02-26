UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt To Transform 130 Schools Into Smart Schools

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said the Federal government will transform 130 schools (Primary, middle and higher Secondary levels) into smart schools through the installation of IT equipment and imparting required training for the selected teachers of the valley.

In an official statement, he said that in March, 2023 requisite smart technology would be installed in 130 schools of Gilgit-Baltistan so that they may be ready for the new sessions in April 2023.

He said as part of the package 'tech fellows' would be hired for 3 months (April - June 2023).

These 'tech fellows' will impart in person smart training in April, 2023 and will facilitate the full transformation of selected schools into smart schools.

He added that by the end June, 2023, these 130 schools of Gilgit-Baltistan will be fully equipped and functional imparting blended learning. These initiatives will be the precursor for the information technology revolution in Gilgit-Baltistan.

