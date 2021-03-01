UrduPoint.com
Federal Govt Transferring Funds To Provinces Timely: Zain Qureshi

Mon 01st March 2021 | 09:16 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Revenue Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Monday said federal government is transferring funds to provinces timely and no outstanding amount is pending in this regard.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Revenue Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Monday said Federal government is transferring funds to provinces timely and no outstanding amount is pending in this regard.

Replying various questions during question hour at National Assembly, he said that debt to Gross Domestic Production (GDP) ratio is expected to be 87 percent by the end of current fiscal year.

He said that the government is vigorously working to bring down that ratio to around 81 percent in next three years.

He said the government has achieved considerable success in rationalizing expenditure, broadening of the tax base and restructuring of Public Sector Enterprises.

He said the vehicles seized by customs, having tempered chassis are sold to government and semi-government departments only on nominal prices.

He said these vehicles in no case can be sold to any person in individual capacity.

