Federal Govt Trying To Ensure Basic Facilities To People Of Far Flung Areas: Amin Aslam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:59 AM

Federal Govt trying to ensure basic facilities to people of far flung areas: Amin Aslam

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Wednesday said the Federal Government was trying to ensure provision of basic facilities to the people especially of far flung areas Prime Minister Imran Khan was giving special preference in allocating funds for the uplift of less developed districts in that regard, he said, citing allocation of Rs 4 billion for provision of gas facility to different villages in Attock district

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Wednesday said the Federal Government was trying to ensure provision of basic facilities to the people especially of far flung areas Prime Minister Imran Khan was giving special preference in allocating funds for the uplift of less developed districts in that regard, he said, citing allocation of Rs 4 billion for provision of gas facility to different villages in Attock district.

Talking to newsmen after holding an open kutchery in Hasanabdal , he said work on s 28 kilometre long pipeline of 24 inches diameter would start soon at the cost Rs 1.6 billion, which would help overcome to overcome low gas pressure problem of the areas of NA-55 constituency (Attock , Hazro and Hasanabdal).

He said Rs 3 million had been allocated for overcoming low gas pressure in Hazro City and work in that regard would be completed in next two weeks.

The work order for provision of gas facility to additional areas of Attock, Hazro and Hasanabdal had been issued, which would cost Rs 500 million, he added.

Replying to a question, Amin Aslam said the summary for approval of Rs 1.

8 billion had been forwarded to the ECC (Econimic Cooperation Council) for provision of gas facility to 35 villages of Jand, Pindigheb and Fatehjang.

The villages of NA-56, which would get the gas facility, included Ziarat , Pariot, Khariot, Bela, Dhok Loharan, Bhandar Tahli, Rangli and Uchhri of Jand Tehsil, Surg, Maghian and Saidran of Pindigheb Tehsil, and Garhi Hasu Khan, Bhal Syedan, Burj, Kharala Khurd, Ajuwala, Charat, Kharala Kalan, Ferozwali, Makial, Gulyal and adjoining areas of Fatehjang Tehsil, he added.

He said 45 water filtration plants are also being installed in different areas of Attock, Hazro and Hasanabdal districts to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the people.

Earlier, SAPM Amin Aslam listened to individual and collective problems of the people and issued on the spot orders for their solution.

He also inaugurated water filtration plants in Ghourghushti and Jalalaia village, besides visiting Rural Health Center Ghorghushti.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar paid a surprise visit to Sahulat Bazar Fatehjang and also presided a meeting in connection with development schemes .\932

