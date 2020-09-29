Federal govt trying to improve bad situation of city: Firdous Shamim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi has said that the Federal government is making all-out efforts to improve bad situation of Karachi.

Talking to media here on Tuesday, he said that the metropolis was facing shortage of gas because the permission of laying gas pipeline was not being accorded.

He said that the right of way was not given to lay the pipeline. He further said that a meeting was held between the federal and provincial ministers and no a positive response was received by Sindh Minister Imtiaz Shaikh.

PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on the occasion said that the provincial government was making daily new statements.

He said, 'We have come to request the Chief Minister for the permission of right of way for gas pipeline.'