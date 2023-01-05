Federal govt urged to allow electricity supply to KP industry on wheeling charges

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industry, Abdul Karim Khan on Thursday urged upon the federal government to expedite work on the policy of supplying electricity to industries in KP on wheeling charges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ):Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industry, Abdul Karim Khan on Thursday urged upon the federal government to expedite work on the policy of supplying electricity to industries in KP on wheeling charges.

"If the federal government provides facility of electricity supply to industries on wheeling charges, it would give an impetus to the industrialization policy of KP and attract more industries besides creating livelihood for people at this difficult time of economic recession." He expressed these views while talking to newsmen after performing inauguration of a marble and granite industrial unit and groundbreaking of a road project in Mohmand Industrial Zone, one among 14 newly established industrial clusters by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) during the last couple of years.

He said that Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) was working on several mini micro hydropower projects in the province to provide energy demand and the incentive of cheap and uninterrupted electricity to the industry would promote industrialization in the region reeling through the impact of decades-long wave of militancy and terrorism.

Abdul Karim said the federal government should work on projects supplying electricity to industry from Malakand Hydel Power and Pehur Hydro-power project on wheeling charges.

In the prevailing circumstances of economic recession, it is imperative to take such measures that can provide ease to businessmen besides attracting investors in the country in general and KP in particular, Karim added.

He apprised newsmen that with the inauguration of a new industrial unit, the number of total operational units in the Mohmand Industrial Zone has reached eight.

While work over 13 is in progress and three are near completion and will soon start operation.

The industries established in Mohmand are related to marble and granite, steel fabrication, oil and vegetable and stone crushing.

In the newly established industrial zones, KPEZDMC is providing state-of-the-art facilities including 24/7 electricity, foolproof security, water supply, and facilitation in dealing with different government departments.

KPEZMDC has also inked MoU with Bank of Khyber for the opening of its branches in these industrial zones and soon a branch will be set up in Mohmand district.

He also demanded exemption of sales tax on electricity for industries in economic zones as were allowed to industries performing out of the zones.

For a level playing field, these industries should also be provided the same facility as is being provided to others for ensuring fair competition in production cost, Karim stressed.

He said the KP government through KPEZDMC has set up 14 new industrial zones besides upgrading three existing ones.

These measures have resulted in the setting up of a number of industries in the province and the provision of employment in thousands of numbers.

In D.I. Khan at Darzanda there was only one industrial unit and now 15 are operational after the establishment of the industrial zone, he added.

About Mohmand industrial zone, he said, a summary has been moved to the Board of Investment BoI to declare it as a Special Economic Zone which would be connected to Torkham in the future by construction of road for onward trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics.