Federal Govt Urged To Provide Rs50bln Interest Free Loans To Baloch Farmers

Fri 17th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch on Friday urged the Federal government to provide Rs 50 billion interest free loans to the farmers of the province facing adverse impacts of prolonged drought and environmental degradation.

Talking to APP, the Balochistan Minister for Agriculture said the province was facing drought since long and 70 percent of its total population and production depended on the agriculture.

Baloch said that concerted measures were needed to support the farmers and the federal government should provide subsidy to the poor and deserving farmers.

He said water level has dropped from 80 to1,000 feet and agriculture sector was under severe threat for which revolutionary steps were required to save the province from a starvation.

The provincial government has planted around 0.6 million olive trees in the province so far to promote low water-consuming farming, aimed to fight water scarcity in the province, he added.

He added that the Balochistan Agriculture department has set a target to plant 10 million olive trees to promote low water consuming which would be make possible the production of thousands of gallons of olive oil, the minister said.

The minister said, "it will also provide farmers an alternative crop which will help in bringing prosperity to the backward areas." He said, the introducing a good source of income for the poor farmers of the province, the area is best for cotton production.

He said the federal government support was required to produce high yield seeds and to encourage farmers for cotton cultivation.

He said that it was a top priority of the government to make barren land cultivable for the promotion of livestock and agriculture sector in the province.

He further said that this new initiative would help generate revenue for the province, besides bringing large areas of barren land under cultivation.

The government would take more efforts to distribute High yielding seeds of wheat, rice, oil seed, sunflower and sesame among the farmers on subsidized rate to improve the production quality and cultivate new variety of seeds.

Asadullah Baloch said "Makran division is famous for producing 130 different varieties of delicious dates that have huge demand in local and international markets".

Dates farming is the bread and butter of the local people and over 70 percent masses livelihood relies on dates farming.

Balochistan has produced around 225,000 tonnes of dates in last season as the province has huge potential for delicious and unique export quality dates.

He asked the federal government to provide supports to boost date farming in the province as the sector was facing a decline in production due to a lack of processing and other facilities.

The farmers were facing losses due to the unavailability of smart technologies amid halved crop yield due to lack of proper harvesting techniques, said Asadullah Baloch.

He said the provincial government would install modern technologies in the area and establish easily accessible processing units to facilitate small farmers in increasing their production.

More dates processing plants would be established in the production areas to preserve the production, he informed.

He said the Balochistan government in collaboration of federal government would take more steps to enhance the export of dates to boost the regional economy and agro sector.

Baloch has said that the development of agriculture sector of the province is of vital importance while steps need to be taken to strengthen the development of the province.

There is an urgent need to develop technical capacity based on their guidance and innovation. For this, consultation and awareness seminars will be organized in all districts in the coming days.

