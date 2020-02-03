UrduPoint.com
Federal Govt Want To Take Along All Sindh Stakeholders: Alvi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:20 PM

Federal Govt want to take along all Sindh stakeholders: Alvi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said the participation of all the political representatives of Sindh was imperative to resolve the problems of the people.

The Federal Government also wanted to take along all the stakeholders for the purpose and it had launched several public welfare projects in the province, he said during a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Governor House.

They discussed the Federal Government-funded development projects for Sindh, measures to stabilize the economy and other issues of vital importance. Implementation of priority projects to address public issues also came under discussion.

The Sindh governor on the occasion said the development and prosperity of the Sindh people was among the priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The issues being faced by the province could be resolved through talks, he added.

