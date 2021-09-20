Federal Govt wants to work with all stakeholders for development of Sindh : Sindh Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday said that the Federal government wanted to work with all stakeholders for the development of Sindh.

The Governor said this while talking to Central Leader of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Irfanullah Khan Marwat called on him at the Governor House here.

On the occasion, the Governor Sindh said that the Prime Minister wants participation of all the political representatives for the greater interest of the province and solution of the problems of the people.

Talking to the Governor of Sindh, Irfanullah Khan Marwat said that he would continue to work with the federal government to resolve the province's problems.

They also discussed the development projects initiated by the federal government and the overall economic and political situation of Sindh.