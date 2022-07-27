Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

(@Abdulla99267510)

Rana Sanaullah says there is decision of clipping powers of the judiciary.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday warned the Punjab government of governor rule after PML-Q leader Chaudhary Parvez Elahi sworn in as new Punjab Chief Minister.

Rana Sanaullah, however, ruled out clipiing the powers of the judiciary. But he made it clear that

the powers of amending the constitution rests with the parliament.

He expressed these words while addressing a passing out parade of first FC anti-riot training course in Islamabad.

The Interior Minister said the FC will be provided training and facilities to transform it into the best professional force.

He said that financial interventions were also made in this regard.

The Interior Minister said training would be provided to two thousand FC personal this year whilst five thousand personnel during the next fiscal year.

Rana Sanaullah said that ration allowance of the FC was brought at par with the other forces.

Responding to a question, Rana Sanaullah said Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan and lead the election campaign.