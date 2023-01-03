UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt. Will Establish National Compliance Centre To Develop User-friendly Online Database

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Federal govt. will establish national compliance centre to develop user-friendly online database

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal government would establish a national compliance centre (NCC) to develop a user-friendly online database for compliance related information and maintaining an inclusive repository of requirements of an international compliance.

According to official documents, the proposed centre would help collaborate with an international standards organizations and economic blocs for obtaining desired information besides disseminating data regarding regular outreach activities including workshops, trainings and facilitate public-private sector dialogue for benefits of all provinces including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The centre would keep an effective liaison with the concerned institutions, agencies and organizations pertaining to information sharing particularly in awareness campaigns besides developing capacity building and business development strategies and assist SMEs.

The NCC secretariat's headquarter would be established in the ministry of commerce Islamabad while trade development authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and provincial TICs would serve as secretariats for provincial compliance centres (PCC) headed by the secretary commerce.

NCC would be headed by Chief Compliance Officer reporting to a project steering committee headed by the secretary finance.

Under NCC, eight compliance centres clusters have been identified for humans and labor rights, climate change, governance and democracy besides quality assurance standards and sustainability etc.

A comprehensive working paper along with presentations and contact details of the focal person for coordination had been prepared and all provincial governments including AJK and Gilgit Baltistan were invited to shared its relevant data and input by January 4, 2023 in this regard.

The provinces were further requested to indicate any capacity's functions and resources for an establishment of NCC at provincial level and immediately identify human resources requirements for the proposed project. In case of no comments are received by January 5, 2023, it would be assumed that the respective ministries and departments are in agreement.

