Federal govt. withdraws appeal against stay order on subordinating regulatory authorities to PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Monday withdrew an appeal from the Supreme Court against the restraining order on subordinating the regulatory authorities to the Prime Minister.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard an appeal against the restraining order on subordinating the regulatory authorities to the Prime Minister while the federal government withdrew the appeal.

The public prosecutor said that the notification to subordinate the regulatory body to the Prime Minister had been withdrawn, so the appeal has become ineffective and they want to withdraw it.

Jahangir Tareen had challenged the notification before the Lahore High Court during the previous tenure of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government. On which the Lahore High Court had issued a stay order which was challenged by then federal government.