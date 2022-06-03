UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Withdraws Police Security Of Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 03, 2022 | 04:25 PM

PTI leader Shehbaz Gill has criticized the government for withdrawing security of the former premier, saying that convicted Maryam Nawaz has been provided security.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2022) The Federal government on Friday ‘withdrew security provided earlier to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The security was withdrawn despite security threat to the former premier.

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Shehbaz Gill revealed the government's decision of security withdrawal.

He wrote, “All personnel of Islamabad police have been withdrawn on Thursday evening,”.

Gill lashed out at the government, saying that Maryam Nawaz was provided security despite that she was convicted.

Imran Khan, on other hand, was deprived of security, he added.

The PTI leader termed this withdrawal as cheap tactica.

Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Twitter Government

More Stories From Pakistan

