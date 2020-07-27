Federal govt withdraws services of Zia-ur-Rehman from Sindh govt

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2020) The Federal government withdrew services of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s brother Zia-ur-Rehman from Sindh, the sources said here on Monday.

Establishment Division issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, the government directed Zia-ur-Rehman to report to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Last week, Zia-ur-Rehman was appointed as Deputy Commissioner in the central district of Karachi despite various report that he was not CSS qualified officer.

The sources said that development of his appointment came after a week of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Zia-ur-Rehman was transferred from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was “posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Collector / Deputy Commissioner, Central, Karachi, vice Mr. Farhan Ghani Khan, an officer of Ex-PCS (85-19),” a notification issued last Thursday read.

Engineer Zia-ur-Rehman, a Grade 19 officer, had been an OSD in Sindh for six months.