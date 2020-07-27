UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Govt Withdraws Services Of Zia-ur-Rehman From Sindh Govt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 52 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 06:21 PM

Federal govt withdraws services of Zia-ur-Rehman from Sindh govt

The Establishment Division has issued a notification about withdraw of services of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman from Sindh government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2020) The Federal government withdrew services of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s brother Zia-ur-Rehman from Sindh, the sources said here on Monday.

Establishment Division issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, the government directed Zia-ur-Rehman to report to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Last week, Zia-ur-Rehman was appointed as Deputy Commissioner in the central district of Karachi despite various report that he was not CSS qualified officer.

The sources said that development of his appointment came after a week of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Zia-ur-Rehman was transferred from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was “posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Collector / Deputy Commissioner, Central, Karachi, vice Mr. Farhan Ghani Khan, an officer of Ex-PCS (85-19),” a notification issued last Thursday read.

Engineer Zia-ur-Rehman, a Grade 19 officer, had been an OSD in Sindh for six months.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CSS From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed orders disbursement of housing l ..

28 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry opposes bu ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan qualifies for Virtual Scrabble WC quarter ..

15 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court disposes of case seeking open ..

15 minutes ago

Two criminal gangs busted

15 minutes ago

Governor Punjab meets Omar Ayub

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.