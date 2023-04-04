UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Withdraws Services SC's Registrar Ishrat Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Federal govt withdraws services SC's Registrar Ishrat Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The Federal government has withdrawn the services of Registrar of Supreme Court and directed him to report to the Establishment DivisionAccording to the notification issued here on Monday, on the direction of the federal cabinet conveyed vide case No 55/12/2023 dated 03-04-2023, the services of Ishrat Ali, BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Registrar Supreme Court on deputation basis are hereby withdrawn and he is directed to report to the to Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Government Cabinet

