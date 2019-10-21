Federal govt working to address issues of Karachi: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Monday said the federal government was fully aware of water shortage, transport, waste management and other issues being faced by the people of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Monday said the federal government was fully aware of water shortage , transport, waste management and other issues being faced by the people of Karachi

While briefing the media about Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Karachi at Governor House, Imran Ismail said it was the duty of provincial government to resolve the issues of the megalopolis, however for the welfare of the people, the federal government with all available resources was contributing to the resolution of the issues.

The prime minister, he said, during the visit met the PTI members of the Sindh Assembly, Grand Democratic Alliance and MQM Pakistan separately.

The governor informed that Federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vavda, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Member National Assembly Asad Umar and Special Assistant Nadeem Babar were also present during the meetings.

He said the delegations of the provincial assembly members and coalition members of PTI apprised the Prime Minister about the development work and issues in their Constituencies.

Imran Ismail said the PM was also given a briefing about the progress of the federal government projects in Karachi under Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL).

Responding to a question, he said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali should have come to receive the Prime Minister which required no invitation.

While responding to a question about the sit-in, the Governor said that peaceful protests were the right of every citizen however one's spreading the chaos would be dealt strictly according to the law.