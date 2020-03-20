UrduPoint.com
Federal Govt Working With Provinces To Curb Coronavirus : Nausheen Hamid

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:40 AM

Federal govt working with provinces to curb Coronavirus : Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid Friday assured that the federal government was working closely with the all four provinces to protect the health and safety of public against Coronavirus war.

Talking to ptv news channel, she said the incumbent government has made proper arrangements and provided the necessary equipment to the hospitals.

The provincial governments are also vigilant enough to cope with the challenge, she added.

Prime minister Imran Khan was personally leading anti-coronavirus measures to provide speedy relief to common people and preparing a national action plan for corona virus, Nausheen said.

She said all Dr Zafar mirza , Chief Ministers and Governors are ensuring administrative efficiency in the respective provinces and for helping to general public.

PM, health ministry and all provinces are on same page and jointly struggling to prevent spread of coronavirus in the country, she added.

She said"Government is also working on a Financial Stimulus Package to help the common people and daily wagers and package will soon be presented to the Prime Minister for formal approval." She said a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to devise a plan to avoid economic slowdown in the country.

"All provinces are developing their own quarantine centers and government is committed to defeat this fatal disease,"she added.

"We are also buying a synthesizer which is a technology through which you can produce [testing kits] yourself she said, adding, in April Pakistan will be able to develop its own testing kits." She said cheap rate kits would be soon in country from our own scientist however now the government would be able to get diagnostic kits from its own NIH department.

She said the National Institute of Health (NIH) has also started a training programs in all four provinces including Islamabad for health professions to enhance the skills and improve the capacity of the staff in response and management of suspected patients of Novel Coronavirus.

She said"There is no need to create panic and we as a mature nation need to take precautions and fulfill our responsibilities to stop the spread of novel virus." The nation should not get panic due to pandemic Coronavirus, the competent authorities are vigilant enough to cope with Covid-19 challenge, she added.

She urged that the general public should follow the instructions of the government properly and avoid social gatherings.

"Self isolation is the only way to stay safe,"she added.

Nausheen Hamid said,"It is a national emergency and government is taking strict measurements to contain the spread of Coronavirus,adding, it is responsibility of the citizens to follow the instruction of the competitive authorities and keep coordination with government efforts."

