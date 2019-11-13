UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Govt's Decision Of Providing Rs 6 Bn Grant To USC Hailed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

Federal Govt's decision of providing Rs 6 bn grant to USC hailed

The provincial leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Sindh Imran Qureshi Wednesday hailed the decision of federal government to provide grant of Rs 6 billion to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) for providing relief to the common men

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The provincial leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Sindh Imran Qureshi Wednesday hailed the decision of Federal government to provide grant of Rs 6 billion to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) for providing relief to the common men.

While talking to the USC Hyderabad Regional Manager Niaz Ahmed Brohi, Imran Qureshi said the PTI government was striving to give special relief to low income people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to provide Rs 6 billion grant to USC was part of PTI's manifesto to provide relief to poor segment of society.

Provision of relief to the masses was the foremost responsibility of the government, he said and added that economic indicators showing improvement, economy had stabilized due to hard decision taken by the government in difficult economic situation.

He expressed hope that coming days would witness further improvement in the economy.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Hyderabad Government Billion

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi meets with Sharjah triennial task ..

6 minutes ago

Microsoft announces ‘AI Centre of Excellence for ..

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate17th legislative ..

21 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises Emirati family: She ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI down 0.9% during January to O ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC’s In-Country Value Program to drive over A ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.