HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The provincial leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Sindh Imran Qureshi Wednesday hailed the decision of Federal government to provide grant of Rs 6 billion to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) for providing relief to the common men.

While talking to the USC Hyderabad Regional Manager Niaz Ahmed Brohi, Imran Qureshi said the PTI government was striving to give special relief to low income people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to provide Rs 6 billion grant to USC was part of PTI's manifesto to provide relief to poor segment of society.

Provision of relief to the masses was the foremost responsibility of the government, he said and added that economic indicators showing improvement, economy had stabilized due to hard decision taken by the government in difficult economic situation.

He expressed hope that coming days would witness further improvement in the economy.